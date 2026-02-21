Jan Thielmann headshot

Jan Thielmann Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Thielmann (muscular) is a late scratch for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Thielmann picked up a muscle issue during the pregame warmup ahead of Saturday's matchup against Hoffenheim and has been ruled out as a result. The attacking midfielder was set to feature but is now sidelined, forcing a late shuffle in the lineup. Eric Martel slides into the starting XI, while Jakub Kaminski is pushed further up the pitch to help offset Thielmann's absence and keep the attacking structure intact.

