Jan Thielmann Injury: Suffers muscle injury
Thielmann (undisclosed) is out for the time being due to a muscle injury, according to his club.
Thielmann will hit the sidelines for at least the next two weeks, with the midfielder dealt a muscle injury after his late scratch. With 17 starts in 19 appearances this season, this is a rough loss for the club. That said, with his absence, Denis Huseinbasic is likely to work into more time.
