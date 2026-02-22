Jan Thielmann headshot

Jan Thielmann Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Thielmann (undisclosed) is out for the time being due to a muscle injury, according to his club.

Thielmann will hit the sidelines for at least the next two weeks, with the midfielder dealt a muscle injury after his late scratch. With 17 starts in 19 appearances this season, this is a rough loss for the club. That said, with his absence, Denis Huseinbasic is likely to work into more time.

Jan Thielmann
1. FC Köln
