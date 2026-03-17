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Jan Thielmann News: Trains Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Thielmann (strain) is back in training Tuesday, according to his club.

Thielmann went down with an injury around a month ago and is finally nearing a return, as he trained with his teammates Tuesday. This will likely leave a return in their next match, although he will still need to pass some testing, potentially being cautious and waiting until after the international break.

Jan Thielmann
1. FC Köln
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