Jan Virgili Injury: Illness forces exit Friday

Virgili was forced off after just 26 minutes off the bench in Friday's 1-0 win over Girona due to gastrointestinal problems, leaving his availability for next Sunday's clash against Villarreal uncertain, according to Juanmi Sanchez of La Zona 10.

Virgili headed straight to the dressing room after being unable to continue, with the illness clearly too severe to play through. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before making a call on his involvement next weekend, with Justin Kalumba or Zito Luvumbo expected to see larger roles if Virgili needs to sit out any upcoming fixtures for Mallorca.