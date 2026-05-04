Jan Virgili News: Clears illness

Virgili (illness) has recovered from the gastrointestinal problems that forced him off during Friday's win over Girona and was back in team training Monday, the club posted.

Virgili had been unable to continue after just 26 minutes off the bench due to the severity of the illness, but his swift recovery puts him right back in contention for the weekend fixture. Justin-Noel Kalumba and Zito Luvumbo had been on standby to cover in his absence, but Virgili's clearance gives coach Martin Demichelis his preferred options back in the squad heading into Sunday's clash against Villarreal.