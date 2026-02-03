Virgili stood out among the players who didn't score or assist in Monday's clash, as he won a penalty kick by being fouled inside the opposition box and later made a skill play that was key to unbalancing the Sevilla defense in the action of Samu Costa's goal. The youngster is having a solid debut campaign in La Liga, featuring mostly on the left flank, but will need to remain productive with the arrival Zito Luvumbo from Cagliari bringing direct competition for him in the second half of the season.