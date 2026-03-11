Jan Virgili News: Receives two-match ban

Virgili will be suspended for two games due to the red card he received against Osasuna, according to the league.

Virgili is set to sit out the next two La Liga matchups after being handed a straight red in Saturday's draw to Osasuna. The forward will serve his suspension and is lined up to return for the clash with Real Madrid in early April, right after the March international break. In the meantime, Mateo Joseph is expected to hold a larger role in the front line for Mallorca.