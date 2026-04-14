Jan Virgili News: Scores as a sub to seal win
Jan Virgili scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano.
Jan Virgili scored the third goal as Mallorca defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-0. This was his first goal of the season, having also provided four asssists so far this year. He has been a sub in the last three matches that he has played in. In his 28 minutes he also attempted two crosses for the first time in five matches.
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