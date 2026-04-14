Jan Virgili headshot

Jan Virgili News: Scores as a sub to seal win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Jan Virgili scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano.

Jan Virgili scored the third goal as Mallorca defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-0. This was his first goal of the season, having also provided four asssists so far this year. He has been a sub in the last three matches that he has played in. In his 28 minutes he also attempted two crosses for the first time in five matches.

Jan Virgili
Mallorca
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