Jan Virgili headshot

Jan Virgili News: Scores in away defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Jan Virgili scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Deportivo Alaves.

Jan Virgili scored his second goal of the season as he returned to the starting lineup after a period out of the team. This goal put Mallorca 1-0 ahead in the game, but they conceded two second-half goals to lose 2-1. Both of his goals this season have come in the last three games. After six games without a start he has returned to the starting lineup.

Jan Virgili
Mallorca
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