Jan Virgili News: Scores in away defeat

Jan Virgili scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Deportivo Alaves.

Jan Virgili scored his second goal of the season as he returned to the starting lineup after a period out of the team. This goal put Mallorca 1-0 ahead in the game, but they conceded two second-half goals to lose 2-1. Both of his goals this season have come in the last three games. After six games without a start he has returned to the starting lineup.