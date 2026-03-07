Jan Virgili News: Sent off against Osasuna

Virgili was sent off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Osasuna and will be suspended at least one game.

Virgili was shown a straight red after a rough challenge on Raul Moro in the second half of Saturday's battle with Osasuna. The forward will now serve a suspension and miss the March. 15. showdown against Espanyol. His absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI too much, as Mateo Joseph and Pablo Torre have been getting the nod on the wings for the first game of new head coach Martin Demichelis.