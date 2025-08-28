Virgili is joining Mallorca from the youth team of FC Barcelona, which he joined one year ago from Gimnastic de Tarragona. The 19-year-old forward played 33 games across all competitions and scored seven goals. He started the season by taking part in the pre-season with Barcelona's senior team under coach Hansi Flick and will now discover the Spanish top flight with Mallorca, adding a young option to the frontline that has been lacking velocity. Virgili can provide that aspect in one-on-one situations and will likely see interesting playing time for the Mallorcans in the rotation.