Jan Virgili News: Six crosses Wednesday

Virgili had six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Getafe.

Virgili tied a season high with six crosses Wednesday and those crosses yielded quite a bit on the attack. He created a season-high four chances -- after not creating a single chance in his last nine appearances -- and recorded three accurate crosses on the attack. While none of that production resulted in a goal contribution, it was still a very solid 66 minutes of action from the midfielder.