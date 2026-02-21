Janik Haberer headshot

Janik Haberer Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Haberer (undisclosed) was forced off injured in the first half of Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, the club announced.

Haberer picked up an injury early in Saturday's clash against the Werkself and had to come off after realizing he couldn't continue. The midfielder will undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue and whether it will sideline him for any period of time. If he is forced to miss games, that could clear the path for Christopher Trimmel to step into a bigger role for Union Berlin.

Janik Haberer
Union Berlin
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janik Haberer See More
