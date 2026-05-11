Janik Haberer Injury: Suffers injury in training
Haberer (undisclosed) was absent from Sunday's 3-1 victory against Mainz after picking up an injury during the final training session before the fixture, according to coach Marie-Louise Eta. "Janik injured himself in the last training session and was therefore absent."
Haberer couldn't make the squad for Sunday's clash against Mainz after suffering an injury in the last training session ahead of the game. No details have been provided on the nature of the injury, leaving his availability for the final fixture of the season against Augsburg uncertain. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on whether he can feature in Union Berlin's season finale.
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