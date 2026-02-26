Janik Haberer Injury: Uncertain for Saturday

Haberer (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Moenchengladbach, coach Steffen Baumgart said in the press conference. "Haberer has a question mark next to his name."

Haberer is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Moenchengladbach after exiting the previous match with an apparent injury. The midfielder is a regular starter, and his potential absence could be felt. Christopher Trimmel is expected to take on a larger role if Haberer is unable to feature.