Janik Haberer Injury: Uncertain for Saturday
Haberer (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Moenchengladbach, coach Steffen Baumgart said in the press conference. "Haberer has a question mark next to his name."
Haberer is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Moenchengladbach after exiting the previous match with an apparent injury. The midfielder is a regular starter, and his potential absence could be felt. Christopher Trimmel is expected to take on a larger role if Haberer is unable to feature.
