Janik Haberer Injury: Uncertain for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Haberer (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Moenchengladbach, coach Steffen Baumgart said in the press conference. "Haberer has a question mark next to his name."

Haberer is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Moenchengladbach after exiting the previous match with an apparent injury. The midfielder is a regular starter, and his potential absence could be felt. Christopher Trimmel is expected to take on a larger role if Haberer is unable to feature.

Janik Haberer
Union Berlin
