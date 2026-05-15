Janik Haberer News: Available for season finale

Haberer (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's season finale against Augsburg after not being listed in the injury report by coach Marie-Louise Eta, according to the club.

Haberer had missed last Sunday's win against Mainz after picking up an injury during the final training session before the fixture, but his omission from the injury report ahead of the weekend is a clean bill of health heading into the final fixture of Union Berlin's season. The midfielder should push to feature against Augsburg as the club looks to end the campaign on a positive note.