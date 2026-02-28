Janik Haberer News: On bench Saturday
Haberer (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Gladbach.
Haberer is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Gladbach after exiting the previous match with an apparent injury. The regular starter is available but not fit enough to begin the match. Christopher Trimmel takes on a larger role in his absence from the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janik Haberer See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach PreviewJune 4, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown PreviewMay 28, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janik Haberer See More