Janik Haberer headshot

Janik Haberer News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Haberer (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Gladbach.

Haberer is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Gladbach after exiting the previous match with an apparent injury. The regular starter is available but not fit enough to begin the match. Christopher Trimmel takes on a larger role in his absence from the starting XI.

Janik Haberer
Union Berlin
