Janik Haberer News: Sends in five crosses
Haberer crossed five times (three accurate) and created a chance during Sunday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.
Haberer was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most crosses and chances created on the team. The midfielder has combined for two chances created and nine clearances over his last three appearances, but hasn't had a goal involvement since November.
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