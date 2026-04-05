Janik Haberer headshot

Janik Haberer News: Sends in five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Haberer crossed five times (three accurate) and created a chance during Sunday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Haberer was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most crosses and chances created on the team. The midfielder has combined for two chances created and nine clearances over his last three appearances, but hasn't had a goal involvement since November.

Janik Haberer
Union Berlin
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