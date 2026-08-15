Janis Antiste News: Moves to Poland
Antiste is heading to Gornik Zabrze on loan with a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanent, Sassuolo announced.
Antiste is set for his third consecutive temporary spell after starring for Amiens, Reggiana, and Rapid Wien in the last few seasons. He had the most success at Spezia in 2021/2022, while he struggled to produce in the other recent ones.
Janis Antiste
Free Agent
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