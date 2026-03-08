Janis Blaswich News: Allows three

Blaswich recorded six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against SC Freiburg.

Blaswich allowed three goals after securing a clean sheet in the last match, making six saves in the process. Despite that, he's only allowed seven goals in the last eight appearances, making 27 saves with three clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Bayern Munich for the next Bundesliga game on Saturday, who have scored 15 goals in the last five appearances.