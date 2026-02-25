Janis Blaswich News: Clean sheet secures qualification

Blaswich had one save and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos.

Blaswich pitched the shutout that sealed Leverkusen's 2-0 aggregate victory and punched their ticket to the next round, coming up with a key late save once Olympiacos started to build real momentum and apply pressure. He stayed sharp on his line and controlled the box when it mattered most, helping his side ride out the late surge without cracking. With five clean sheets in his last nine appearances across all competitions, he's making a serious case to keep the gloves even once Mark Flekken (knee) is cleared to return, setting up a legitimate debate over who owns the number one spot moving forward.