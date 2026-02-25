Janis Blaswich headshot

Janis Blaswich News: Clean sheet secures qualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Blaswich had one save and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos.

Blaswich pitched the shutout that sealed Leverkusen's 2-0 aggregate victory and punched their ticket to the next round, coming up with a key late save once Olympiacos started to build real momentum and apply pressure. He stayed sharp on his line and controlled the box when it mattered most, helping his side ride out the late surge without cracking. With five clean sheets in his last nine appearances across all competitions, he's making a serious case to keep the gloves even once Mark Flekken (knee) is cleared to return, setting up a legitimate debate over who owns the number one spot moving forward.

Janis Blaswich
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4
Author Image
AJ Scholz
November 7, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 3, 2023
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, March 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, March 14
Author Image
Dane Shinault
March 13, 2023