Janis Blaswich News: Eight saves in victory

Blaswich had eight saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus 1. FC Köln. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Blaswich played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win over Koln, making two decisive saves that proved crucial in securing the three points, first denying Said El Mala with a sharp low stop when the young German forward was released clean through in the second half, then reacting well again moments later to keep the scoreline at 2-0 before Luca Waldschmidt's consolation. The goalkeeper was a last-minute starter for this match due to an injury to Mark Flekken but is expected to return to a backup role once the latter is fit again. Blaswich has recorded 29 saves, conceded eight goals and kept no clean sheets across his last five appearances in all competitions. He will face Leipzig next Saturday.