Janis Blaswich News: Four saves in 1-1 draw
Blaswich registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich.
Blaswich made his ninth start of the Bundesliga season for Bayer Leverkusen. He has also started five games in the Champions League. He has kept three clean sheets in the Bundesliga and three clean sheets in the Champions League. This is the third time this season that he has made at least four saves in a game.
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