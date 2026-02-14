Janis Blaswich headshot

Janis Blaswich News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Blaswich made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Blaswich only had to make one save as Leverkusen kept St. Pauli at bay for most of the game. He'll try to maintain this form in the first UCL playoff leg against Olympiacos, a side which did score 10 goals in the UCL group phase.

Janis Blaswich
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
