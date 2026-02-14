Janis Blaswich News: Keeps clean sheet
Blaswich made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.
Blaswich only had to make one save as Leverkusen kept St. Pauli at bay for most of the game. He'll try to maintain this form in the first UCL playoff leg against Olympiacos, a side which did score 10 goals in the UCL group phase.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4November 7, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25October 25, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4October 3, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, March 14March 13, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich See More