Janis Blaswich News: One save in draw

Blaswich made one save and two clearances Wednesday as Bayer Leverkusen earned a narrow 1-1 draw versus Arsenal. The veteran keeper narrowly missed out on his fourth Champions League clean sheet of the campaign after Arsenal converted a spot kick late into the second half. Blaswich is set of another stern test Saturday when Bayer Leverkusen hosts Bayern Munich.