Janis Blaswich headshot

Janis Blaswich News: One save in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Blaswich registered one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.

Blaswich made one save and two clearances Wednesday as Bayer Leverkusen earned a narrow 1-1 draw versus Arsenal. The veteran keeper narrowly missed out on his fourth Champions League clean sheet of the campaign after Arsenal converted a spot kick late into the second half. Blaswich is set of another stern test Saturday when Bayer Leverkusen hosts Bayern Munich.

Janis Blaswich
Bayer Leverkusen
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich
