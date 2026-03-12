Janis Blaswich News: One save in draw
Blaswich registered one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.
Blaswich made one save and two clearances Wednesday as Bayer Leverkusen earned a narrow 1-1 draw versus Arsenal. The veteran keeper narrowly missed out on his fourth Champions League clean sheet of the campaign after Arsenal converted a spot kick late into the second half. Blaswich is set of another stern test Saturday when Bayer Leverkusen hosts Bayern Munich.
