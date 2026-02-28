Janis Blaswich headshot

Janis Blaswich News: Responds after giving up goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Blaswich made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz.

Blaswich gave up an early goal, but recovered nicely from it to shut out Mainz in the second half and give Leverkusen a shot at getting points. He should have an easier time fending off Hamburger SV, a side which has only scored 25 goals through 22 Bundesliga games.

Janis Blaswich
Bayer Leverkusen
