Janis Blaswich News: Responds after giving up goal
Blaswich made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz.
Blaswich gave up an early goal, but recovered nicely from it to shut out Mainz in the second half and give Leverkusen a shot at getting points. He should have an easier time fending off Hamburger SV, a side which has only scored 25 goals through 22 Bundesliga games.
