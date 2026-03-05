Janis Blaswich News: Shuts out Hamburg
Blaswich kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Hamburg.
Blaswich helped Leverkusen to all three points by blanking Hamburg on Wednesday. The clean sheet was the first since February 14th in the Bundesliga for the keeper as he's combined for two goals allowed and nine saves over his last three league starts. Leverkusen head to Freiburg on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4November 7, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25October 25, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4October 3, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, March 14March 13, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich See More