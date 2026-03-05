Janis Blaswich headshot

Janis Blaswich News: Shuts out Hamburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Blaswich kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Hamburg.

Blaswich helped Leverkusen to all three points by blanking Hamburg on Wednesday. The clean sheet was the first since February 14th in the Bundesliga for the keeper as he's combined for two goals allowed and nine saves over his last three league starts. Leverkusen head to Freiburg on Saturday.

Janis Blaswich
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Janis Blaswich See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UCL Matchday 4
Author Image
AJ Scholz
November 7, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 3, 2023
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, March 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, March 14
Author Image
Dane Shinault
March 13, 2023