Janis Blaswich News: Shuts out Olympiacos
Blaswich kept a clean sheet while making a save during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Olympiacos.
Blaswich helped Leverkusen come away with a victory in the opening leg of the tie by keeping a shutout on the road. The keeper has kept back-to-back Champions League clean sheets while allowing just two goals and combining for three saves over his last three starts in the competition.
