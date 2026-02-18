Janis Blaswich headshot

Janis Blaswich News: Shuts out Olympiacos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Blaswich kept a clean sheet while making a save during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Olympiacos.

Blaswich helped Leverkusen come away with a victory in the opening leg of the tie by keeping a shutout on the road. The keeper has kept back-to-back Champions League clean sheets while allowing just two goals and combining for three saves over his last three starts in the competition.

Janis Blaswich
Bayer Leverkusen
