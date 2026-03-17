Janis Blaswich News: Superb in losing effort

Blaswich registered 10 saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Blaswich ultimately did give up the game's only goals but it could've been much worse for Leverkusen if not for his 10 saves. He'll get a much-needed reprieve against Heidenheim, the team at the bottom of the Bundesliga team which has just 24 goals scored in 26 league games.