Janis Blaswich headshot

Janis Blaswich News: Superb in losing effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Blaswich registered 10 saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Blaswich ultimately did give up the game's only goals but it could've been much worse for Leverkusen if not for his 10 saves. He'll get a much-needed reprieve against Heidenheim, the team at the bottom of the Bundesliga team which has just 24 goals scored in 26 league games.

Janis Blaswich
Bayer Leverkusen
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