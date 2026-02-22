Janis Blaswich News: Three saves in win
Blaswich had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Union Berlin.
Blaswich allowed just a goal with three saves during the loss to Union Berlin on Saturday. Since taken over for the injured Mark Flekken, he has allowed just three goals with 17 saves, keeping two clean sheets in six league appearances. The keeper will face off with Olympiacos in the UCL second league clash on Tuesday, who have scored five goals in the last five appearances.
