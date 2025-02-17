Jann-Fiete Arp News: Busy going forward
Arp recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Arp had a surprising amount of room to work during Sunday's loss, getting forward well and causing issues for the Frankfurt backline. The forward will mostly work on the counter attack, especially as this brutally difficult run of games continues and Kiel continue to play on the back foot.
