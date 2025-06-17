Menu
Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Soccer
Jannes Horn headshot

Jannes Horn News: Set to depart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Horn will depart St. Louis on June 30th, at the end of his loan from FC Nuremburg.

Horn is set to return from loan on June 30th, before making a rumored move to Austria. The defender started the season as a frequent starter in St. Louis, but injuries have forced him to the sideline of late. He is available for a June 25 clash with Orlando and a June 28 trip to Houston before his loan ends.

Jannes Horn
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
