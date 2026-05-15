Jannik Schuster News: Signs for Brentford

Schuster has joined Brentford from Red Bull Salzburg on a contract until June 2031 with an option of a further year, subject to international clearance, his new club announced.

Schuster made 29 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg this season including three in the Europa League, with a notable start against Premier League side Aston Villa among his highlights. Schuster began his professional career with Salzburg's feeder club Liefering before breaking into the senior squad, and was part of the Salzburg squad that featured at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Coach Keith Andrews expressed his delight at completing the signing, praising the teenager's determination and potential while noting his experience at a high level despite his young age. An Austria Under-21 international who has represented his country from Under-16 level upward, Schuster is expected to develop further under coach Andrews in west London after signing what is a long-term commitment to the Bees.