Jannik Vestergaard Injury: Out with minor issue
Vestergaard is out for Friday's clash with Manchester United due to a slight issue, according to Rob Tanner of The Athletic.
Vestergaard isn't an option for Friday's match due to a minor injury he was carrying coming into the match. It's not clear if he's in doubt for a Feb. 15 clash with Arsenal, but it's still something to monitor in training through the coming week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now