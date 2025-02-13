Jannik Vestergaard Injury: Should be available for Saturday

Vestergaard (undisclosed) sat out the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United with a minor issue but has been back in training this week. Coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy revealed in the press conference that Vestergaard is ready for selection ahead of Saturday's showdown with Arsenal.

