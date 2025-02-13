Fantasy Soccer
Jannik Vestergaard Injury: Should be available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Vestergaard (undisclosed) sat out the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United with a minor issue but has been back in training this week. Coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy revealed in the press conference that Vestergaard is ready for selection ahead of Saturday's showdown with Arsenal.

Vestergaard missed Friday's FA Cup match with a minor injury but is expected to be available for Saturday's Premier League game against Arsenal. If fully recovered, he is likely to return to the starting lineup in central defense.

Jannik Vestergaard
Leicester City
