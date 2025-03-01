Jannik Vestergaard News: Woeful mistake blemishes day

Vestergaard recorded an own goal, one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 defeat against West Ham United.

Vestergaard's shift against West Ham on Thursday would likely be discussed in a much more positive light if it were not for one crucial mistake. In 87 minutes played, the center back won both of his ground duels, made five passes into the final third, and created one chance. However, he also scored an own goal in the 43rd minute that sealed the loss for Leicester. Vestergaard will hope to redeem himself when Leicester play next on March 9 against Chelsea.