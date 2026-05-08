Jansen Miller Injury: Questionable with hamstring injury

Miller is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Portland Timbers due to a hamstring blow, per the MLS player availability report.

Miller is a defender who has been part of SKC's rotation, and his hamstring concern adds another uncertain item to a club that is already without Diego Borges (groin) and Kwaku Agyabeng (groin) for the match. His availability or absence will further define how stretched Sporting KC's lineup looks heading into week 12. He may need to be assessed before the match to determine his final status.