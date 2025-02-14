Jansen Miller News: Signs with Sporting Kansas City

Miller has signed a contract with Sporting Kansas City for the 2025 season with club option years in 2026, 2027 and 2028, the club announced.

Miller was selected eighth overall by Kansas City in the 2024 SuperDraft, marking their highest draft pick for a defender since Matt Besler in 2009. He earned three starts and played 275 minutes during the 2025 preseason, second most among Sporting defenders. Miller concluded his college career with 77 appearances, including 50 starts at Indiana University, earning a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection and helping the Hoosiers reach the College Cup final in 2022.