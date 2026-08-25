Jaouen Hadjam News: Transfers to Brighton
Hadjam completed a permanent transfer from BSC Young Boys to Brighton on Tuesday.
Hadjam represented Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, appearing in three games and starting in the 3-3 draw against Austria. He should provide cover on the left side of the defense, and if deemed fit enough, he could make his EPL debut against Chelsea on Sunday, Aug. 30.
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