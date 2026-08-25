Jaouen Hadjam headshot

Jaouen Hadjam News: Transfers to Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Hadjam completed a permanent transfer from BSC Young Boys to Brighton on Tuesday.

Hadjam represented Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, appearing in three games and starting in the 3-3 draw against Austria. He should provide cover on the left side of the defense, and if deemed fit enough, he could make his EPL debut against Chelsea on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Jaouen Hadjam
Brighton & Hove Albion
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