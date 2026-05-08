Japhet Sery Injury: Out with shoulder injury
Sery is listed as out for the time being due to a shoulder injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Sery is a new addition to Philadelphia's report this matchday with a shoulder injury, adding a defensive absence to a club that was already without Philippe Ndinga. He's been part of the Union's starting backline without carrying significant fantasy upside. That said, this will force a change, with Geiner Martinez as the likely replacement.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now