Japhet Sery News: Red card rescinded

Sery's red card in the last game against Columbus was overturned, leaving him available for upcoming matches, his team announced Thursday.

Sery will be able to prolong his streak of five MLS starts despite being sent off in the previous contest, so Nathan Harriel should also stay put at right-back and Geiner Martinez on the bench. The central man has scored once over nine league appearances this year, and he's valuable for defensive contributions, averaging 3.7 clearances, 4.0 ball recoveries and 1.7 interceptions per game.