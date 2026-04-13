Japhet Sery headshot

Japhet Sery News: Scores at Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Sery scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Sery scored the equalizer in the 55th minute with his first goal in the season. The centerback made the second-most clearances (three) on defense. He also received his third yellow card in six appearances (five starts), though.

Japhet Sery
Philadelphia Union
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