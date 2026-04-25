Japhet Sery News: Sent off against Columbus
Sery received a red card in the final minutes of Saturday's 2-0 loss to Columbus Crew.
Sery was sent off in stoppage time for committing a last-man foul, spoiling a productive defensive performance. The resulting suspension leaves him out of the upcoming clash with Nashville, with his earliest possible return coming in a May 9 trip to New England Revolution. Given Philadelphia's lack of center-back depth, Nathan Harriel may move from a wide spot to the middle in Sery's absence, as the more natural alternative Geiner Martinez has barely played this season.
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