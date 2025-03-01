Jared Stroud Injury: Starting at Chicago
Stroud (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Chicago Fire.
Stroud regained enough fitness to make his season debut, taking Jacob Murrell's place in the lineup. The attacker could be a source of playmaking stats after averaging 4.2 crosses (0.8 accurate) and 1.4 chances created per game and delivering seven assists over 33 appearances in the 2024 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now