Jared Stroud headshot

Jared Stroud Injury: Starting at Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Stroud (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against Chicago Fire.

Stroud regained enough fitness to make his season debut, taking Jacob Murrell's place in the lineup. The attacker could be a source of playmaking stats after averaging 4.2 crosses (0.8 accurate) and 1.4 chances created per game and delivering seven assists over 33 appearances in the 2024 campaign.

Jared Stroud
D.C. United
More Stats & News
