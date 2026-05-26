Jared Stroud News: Scores in 4-4 draw
Stroud scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-4 draw versus CF Montreal.
Stroud scored his his first goal of the season to put D.C. United 2-0 ahead. The lead wouldn't last, and the game finished 4-4. He has started four games this season, but has yet to play more than 67 minutes. His two shots were the joint-most that he has taken this season, getting both on target. From his seven shots this season, he has managed to put seven on target.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jared Stroud See More