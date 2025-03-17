Jared Stroud News: Six crosses in stalemate draw

Stroud generated two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against CF Montreal.

Stroud led DC's attacking right flank Saturday but could have been more effective. He tried to make plays through six crosses (two accurate), but missed a big chance and only placed one shot on target. He was subbed after 83 minutes. It has been a quiet start to the season for the attacking midfielder, despite regular starts he has not found the net since last August.