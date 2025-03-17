Jared Stroud News: Six crosses in stalemate draw
Stroud generated two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against CF Montreal.
Stroud led DC's attacking right flank Saturday but could have been more effective. He tried to make plays through six crosses (two accurate), but missed a big chance and only placed one shot on target. He was subbed after 83 minutes. It has been a quiet start to the season for the attacking midfielder, despite regular starts he has not found the net since last August.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now