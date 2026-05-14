Jared Stroud News: Subbed in on Wednesday
Stroud had one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.
Stroud replaced goalscorer Tai Baribo in the 64th minute and recorded seven touches, including a clearance. Stroud has started only two of his four appearances and was an unused substitute in the three games prior to that.
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