Jared Stroud headshot

Jared Stroud News: Subbed in on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Stroud had one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Stroud replaced goalscorer Tai Baribo in the 64th minute and recorded seven touches, including a clearance. Stroud has started only two of his four appearances and was an unused substitute in the three games prior to that.

Jared Stroud
D.C. United
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