Jarell Quansah headshot

Jarell Quansah Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Quansah (thigh) played the full game during Saturday's 3-3 draw against Heidenheim but suffered an injury, according to Kicker.

Quansah picked up a thigh injury in Saturday's draw against Heidenheim, even though he still gutted out the full 90 minutes for Leverkusen. The center-back will now skip England international duty and will look to use the international break to get healthy and be ready to roll again in April. That said, if he needs extra time on the shelf, Loic Bade (thigh) if back fit, or Tim Oermann could be in line for a bigger role at the back.

Jarell Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen
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