Jarell Quansah Injury: Misses call Saturday

Quansah (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.

Quansah has been unable to pass his game-time fitness test despite Leverkusen waiting until the very last minute to make their call. The England international's absence is a significant blow for the club, with Loic Bade, Robert Andrich and Edmond Tapsoba expected to cover at center-back in his place. His availability for the coming fixtures will be closely monitored as he continues his recovery from the thigh issue.