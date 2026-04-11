Jarell Quansah Injury: Misses call Saturday
Quansah (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.
Quansah has been unable to pass his game-time fitness test despite Leverkusen waiting until the very last minute to make their call. The England international's absence is a significant blow for the club, with Loic Bade, Robert Andrich and Edmond Tapsoba expected to cover at center-back in his place. His availability for the coming fixtures will be closely monitored as he continues his recovery from the thigh issue.
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