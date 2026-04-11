Jarell Quansah headshot

Jarell Quansah Injury: Misses call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Quansah (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.

Quansah has been unable to pass his game-time fitness test despite Leverkusen waiting until the very last minute to make their call. The England international's absence is a significant blow for the club, with Loic Bade, Robert Andrich and Edmond Tapsoba expected to cover at center-back in his place. His availability for the coming fixtures will be closely monitored as he continues his recovery from the thigh issue.

Jarell Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarell Quansah See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarell Quansah See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
326 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
327 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
334 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
334 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
341 days ago