Jarell Quansah Injury: Trains in full Tuesday

Quansah (thigh) trained in full Tuesday and is on track to be available for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, according to the club.

Quansah had been ruled out of the Dortmund fixture despite the club waiting until the last moment before making their call, but a full week back on the training pitch is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to return. The English center-back's pace and athleticism make him a vital piece of Leverkusen's defensive setup, and getting him back in contention for the final stretch of the season is a significant boost for coach Kasper Hjulmand as the Werkself push hard on multiple fronts. Until he returns to full speed, Loic Bade is expected to hold a larger role in the back-three.